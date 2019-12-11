Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Wednesday, December 25, 2019"Ralph Lauren and Fish" - Bob and Abishola finally go on a proper date, which is interrupted by Dottie's medical emergency, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Wednesday, Dec. 25 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/28/19.)

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.

Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.



