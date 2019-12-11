Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Wednesday, December 25, 2019
"Ralph Lauren and Fish" - Bob and Abishola finally go on a proper date, which is interrupted by Dottie's medical emergency, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Wednesday, Dec. 25 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/28/19.)
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 12/10-12/17
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, December 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, December 13, 2019
Scoop: ABC to Rebroadcast BRAD PAISLEY THINKS HE'S SPECIAL - Saturday, December 28, 2019
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.