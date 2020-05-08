Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, May 18, 2020
"Randy's a Wrangler" - Dottie makes an unexpected connection when she meets a fellow stroke survivor, Hank (John Ratzenberger), at physical therapy.
Also, Bob and Douglas try to keep tabs on Christina while she's away at an emotional wellness spa, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 18 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/13/20.)
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, May 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, May 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, May 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Also, Bob and Douglas try to keep tabs on Christina while she's away at an emotional wellness spa, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 18 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/13/20.)
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.