Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, June 15, 2020
"Whacking the Mole" - After Abishola has a romantic dream about Bob, she tries to suppress her feelings for him and pays the price, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, June 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/21/19.)
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ULTIMATE TAG on FOX - Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 3, 2020
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.