Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, July 6, 2020

"Splitting the Hairs" - Bob, Douglas and Christina try to get Dottie to make a will. Also, Abishola and Kemi's friendship is tested after Abishola catches Kemi in a lie, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, July 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 12/16/19.)

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.