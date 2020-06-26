Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, July 13, 2020
"The Canadians of Africa" - Abishola doesn't appreciate it when Bob gives her unsolicited parenting advice about her "unhappy son," on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, July 13 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/20/20.)
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
