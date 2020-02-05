Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
"There's My Nigerians" - While Bob and Abishola struggle to pull Dottie out of her depression, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde come over to lift her spirits, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Feb. 24 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Wendie Malick and Marilu Henner guest star as Jen and Trish, Dottie's friends. (Originally broadcast 1/6/20.)
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
