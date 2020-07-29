Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, August 10, 2020
The Episode Airs From 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT
"Tough Like a Laundromat Washing Machine" - Bob hires Abishola to take care of Dottie in his home while she recovers.
Also, Dottie has a hard time dealing with her limitations and takes it out on Abishola, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, August 10 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/4/19.)
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
