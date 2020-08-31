Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
The show airs at 8:30 p.m.
"Love, Boat" - In the season finale of "black-ish," Dre can't come to terms with his new reality when he discovers something shocking about Pops and Ruby. Junior feels the pressure to find love and tries to rekindle a past romance with a grand gesture, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/5/20)
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
"Love, Boat" was written by Marquita J. Robinson and directed by Todd Biermann.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
