Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, December 18, 2019
"Good-ish Times"- Dre is left exhausted after wrestling with a lot of stress at work, and, while at home, he drifts to sleep watching a TV marathon of "Good Times" - cue the dream sequence. The Johnson family goes back in time to the 1970s, transforming into the classic TV show's characters, on "black-ish," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18 (9:32-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/18/2016)
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson/Keith, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson/Thelma, Laurence Fishburne as Pops/James, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson/Wilona, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson, Jr./J.J., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson/Michael, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson/Penny and Jenifer Lewis as Ruby/Florida.
Guest starring is Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Jeff Meacham as Josh, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy/Bookman and Catherine Reitman as Lucy.
"Good-ish Times" was written by Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry and directed by Anton Cropper.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
