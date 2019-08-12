Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, August 27, 2019
"Relatively Grown Man" - After Junior gets an offer for his dream job working with Migos, Dre and Bow are determined to convince him to return to college and get his degree on "black-ish," TUESDAY, AUG. 27 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 05/21/19)
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.
Guest starring is Jeff Meacham as Josh, Geffri Maya as Zion, and August and Berlin Gross as Devante.
"Relatively Grown Man" was written by Steven White and directed by Anthony Anderson.
Produced by ABC Studios, the series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
