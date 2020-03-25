Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BATWOMAN on THE CW - Sunday, March 29, 2020

AND THE AWARD GOES TO - Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their MOST EVIL plan yet. Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed. Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson also star. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#109). Original airdate 12/1/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob's first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with THE FAMILY he lost, while keeping Kate -- the daughter he still has -- at a distance. But Kate is a woman who's done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she'll have to become THE ONE thing her father loathes -- a dark knight vigilante.

With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke FOX (Camrus Johnson), THE SON of Wayne Enterprises' tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who's always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.





Based on the characters from DC, BATWOMAN is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Caroline Dries ("The Vampire Diaries," "Smallville"), Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Titans") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"). David Nutter ("Game of Thrones," "The Flash," "Arrow") and Marcos Siega ("The Vampire Diaries," "You") executive produced the pilot.