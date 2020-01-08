Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Sunday, January 12, 2020

01/12/2020 (07:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) : In the season premiere, 10 of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan favorite acts from "AGT" and "Got Talent" competitions around the globe will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel. Four of these renowned acts will advance - two will be voted through by a panel of "AGT" Superfans, one will be the Judges' Choice, and one will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews hosts.

Last year's #1 most-watched alternative series, "America's Got Talent: The Champions," returns for a second season on Monday, Jan. 6 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series, from NBC, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, will feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, "AGT's" longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition - singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins "Champions" from the smash hit "Britain's Got Talent." Terry Crews, star of NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and People magazine's "Sexiest TV Host," returns as host.

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" brings together the world's most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and from the other "Got Talent" franchises around the globe. These all-star acts, which include former winners and finalists, will once again come together to share their artistry and compete against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.

The "Got Talent" format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.





"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.