Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR on NBC - Friday, August 16, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"BALTIMORE CITY FINALS" 08/16/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Baltimore for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Angry Birds, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines. TV-PGNBC's high-octane obstacle course competition series "American Ninja Warrior" returns for season 11 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT). The show moves to its regular timeslot on Monday, June 17.Hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila along with sideline reporter Zuri Hall, the action-packed series follows competitors as they tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses in city qualifying and city finals rounds across the country. This year "American Ninja Warrior" makes stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Seattle/Tacoma, where for the first time we will shoot indoors at the famed Tacoma Dome.Last season the show introduced some significant changes, including an 18-foot Mega Warped Wall, which allowed competitors to instantly win $10,000, and lowered the age limit from 21 to 19, ushering in a new generation of ninjas. This season, several new obstacles and rule changes await the competitors, including a challenging twist to the Mega Warped Wall and the introduction of bonus obstacles that offer a competitive edge.Ninjas that successfully complete the finals course in their designated region move on to the national finals round in Las Vegas, where they face a multi-stage course with up to 23 obstacles. The ninja who completes all four stages - including the final 75-foot rope climb - takes home a grand prize of $1 million. If no competitor finishes all four stages, the ninja that advances the farthest (and the fastest) on the course, also known as the "last ninja standing," will take home $100,000.Based on the global hit "Sasuke," from the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, the original series is now in its 36th season in Japan.The series is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions' founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed along with Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile.