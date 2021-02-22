Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, March 13, 2021

"American Idol" auditions continue in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, as the all-star judging panel searches for the NEXT superstar. More incredible standouts are found as they sing their hearts out for a chance at a ticket to Hollywood. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 3/7/21)

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

During its third season on ABC, "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49. The series was also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions.