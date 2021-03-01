Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Katie and Tami (Holly Robinson Peete) make fast friends with J.D. (Jake Choi), a luxury hotel manager whose promise of access to complimentary hotel rooms around the world sounds incredibly enticing. However, Katie's travel fantasy comes to a screeching halt when she learns J.D. is an aspiring first-time father who's COUNTING ON her for parenting guidance. (TV-PG, D) (OAD: 2/3/21)

Guest starring is Holly Robinson Peete as Tami Gaines, Jake Choi as J.D., Logan Pepper as Cooper and Peyton Meyer as Trip.

"Encourage, Discourage" was written by Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer, and directed by Randall Winston.

Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible, but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children - including their oldest teenage daughter, Taylor, who is already set on the "perfect" path; their middle son, Oliver, who has one goal in life: to be rich; and their youngest, Anna-Kat, who needs a little extra help navigating life - do not end up like everyone else. Katie also has her closest friends in town, Angela and Doris, who help her keep it all in perspective. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.