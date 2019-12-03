Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, December 23, 2019

"Uncommon Women and Mothers" - Mark and Emily go head to head in court for the first time, and things get awkward when Mark must cross-examine Lola's mother, Roxy (L. Scott Caldwell), when she's called as a character witness in the case for a homeless youth charged with felony vandalism, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Monday, Dec. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/4/19.)

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.





Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.