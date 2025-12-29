Cabaret Roundup: December 29-January 4- Sandra Bernhardt, Charles Busch & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including New Years Eve celebrations, Glee's Matthew Morrison in a new solo show, a celebration of golden age Broadway, and more.

Sidney Myer Rides Again! at Pangea

December 29 and 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

It’s official! Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is returning to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, here in Broadway’s Living Room. It can easily be stated that the Tony® and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. On board, once again, are his director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Michael Olatuja on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. There’s plenty of new material and annual favorites and, as usual, Norm always has some surprises and tricks up his sleeve. You won’t want to miss it and you’re going to want to secure your reservations early, as this engagement is always a sellout.

Tickets: Tickets online are $25. Tickets at the door, if available, are $30 (Cash Only). All shows have a $20 food and/or beverage minimum per person (unless otherwise indicated on your ticket.) For the NYE performance, there is a $75 minimum per person (food or beverage). Tickets online are $50. Tickets at the door, if available, are $60. (The December 29 performance is sold out.)

Maude Maggart at Birdland Jazz Club

December 29 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

On Monday, December 29, singer Maude Maggart will make her annual return to Birdland with a new show, entitled "A Tiny Match." Through the songs of Cole Porter, Ivor Novello, Jerome Kern, to modern songwriters, Maude will weave the past and the present to take us on a musical journey of what it means to be living in a never-ending changing world.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Sandra Bernhard : Caught Off Guard at Joe's Pub

December 29-31

Tickets available here.

"It’s been a year of playing it cool and I don’t mean in the jazz sense of the word – that would be more than we could dream of. These are crazy, how-low-can-we-go-times and Sandy doesn’t like that vibe! But she’s rising to the occasion, even when she’s Caught Off Guard, which is on a daily basis. If you like staying high, getting carried away on perfumed breezes… Or if your setting is continental, a little sentimental, then Sandy is your girl. She’s there to guide you through these treacherous times with a groove, beat and style you’ve become accustomed to. Just when you think you can’t take it anymore, pick up the touch tone and reserve a seat for the one and only Sandy B. Maybe it won’t change the planet but it sure will elevate the conversation."

Tickets: Tickets are at $100 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). NYE performances are $210 (early show) and $235 (late show). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Matthew Morrison : Rhythms & Revelations at 54 Below

December 29 to January 8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Here’s a description of Matthew’s brand new show Rhythms & Revelations in his own words:

Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

New Year’s Eve with Charles Busch at 54 Below

December 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The legendary Charles Busch returns to 54 Below to ring in the New Year with his unique mix of stories and songs. Accompanied by his musical director, Jono Mainelli, and a band of top musicians, Charles will perform an eclectic repertoire which includes the best of Jerome Kern, Stephen Sondheim, the Andrews Sisters, and seventies disco.

Tickets: Tickets start at $90. For this performance, the regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).

54 Tells Trans Stories at 54 Below

January 2 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Finn Inman and a cast of transgender and queer aspiring actors are proud to bring their celebration of transgender stories in musical theatre to 54 Below! 54 Tells Trans Stories is a cabaret show telling iconic stories of queerness and exploring transgender themes in a few old numbers as well. The show will feature songs like “I’m Alive” from Next to Normal, “No Good Deed” from Wicked, “Lost In The Waves” written by Kooman and Dimond, and more. 54 Tells Trans Stories is a heart touching night of celebrating unsung transgender lives in musical theatre. Join us for an evening full of beautifully queer melodies sung by the beautifully queer folk of our community!

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Backstage Babble at 54 Below

January 3 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Charles Kirsch, the 18-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, has been conducting in-depth interviews with some of Broadway’s best, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carol Burnett, Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and Kelli O’Hara, since it started in July 2020. As the podcast enters its sixth year on the air, Kirsch will gather some of his favorite former guests at 54 Below to share never-before-heard anecdotes and recreate some of their Broadway performances for one night only. Featured shows include Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, and On the Twentieth Century, as well as lesser-known musicals like Pageant and The Moony Shapiro Songbook. It promises to be a night of never-before-heard stories, great performances, and a celebration of the art form that is necessary viewing for any theater buff.

The evening will be musically directed by Broadway’s music man Michael Lavine, and is sure to be, like the podcast, a joyous celebration of Broadway and the legends who shaped it.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.