Homebrewed Theatre Unveils a GREATEST HITS Remix This January

Homebrewed Theatre Company is kicking off the new year by celebrating how far they’ve come. Their latest production, Something Old, Something New & Other Strange Shorts, arrives at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro on January 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

This curated collection features a nostalgic lineup of remounted audience favorites from the past five years alongside a brand-new, never-before-seen piece. It’s a celebratory mashup of the bold, bite-sized theatre that has defined Homebrewed’s reputation for fast-paced, original comedy.

The production brings back a powerhouse creative team, with direction from Jim Beauregard (Cumberland, RI), sound design from Chris LaFreniere (North Attleboro, MA), and scenic/lighting design from Richard Gamble (Attleboro, MA). And of course, resident playwright Andrew Beauregard’s (Cumberland, RI) signature brand of explosive, absurd comedy will be on full display.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-timer, Something Old, Something New promises a night of laughter that honors the company's roots while pushing into brave new territory. And if you’re following the wordplay, as for "Something Blue," there is only one way to find out if it makes an appearance.You’ll have to see the show for yourself. Tickets are $20. Come raise a glass to five years of absurdity and the brand-new stories yet to be told.

The ensemble features Alexandria Hassan, Angelina Damiani, Crystal Weeks, David Livingston, George Karolemeas, Josh True, Mike LoCicero, and Rachel Beth Beauregard.

The Plays

Something Old, Something New

by Andrew Beauregard

A first date goes awry when a lonely heart learns the hard way that you can’t believe everything you read on the internet.

Confessions

by Andrew Beauregard

Father Pete is doing his best to corral his rowdy congregation of college students, but nothing is ever easy at the Catholic Student Center. His trials mount; lies, voyeurism, playdough sculptures and worst of all – Chipotle is out of guac!

Por Qué?

by Andrew Beauregard

What do you get when you cross two spring breakers, an obese cat, a hurricane, and a psychic medium? Just another day in Florida.

One Too Many

by Andrew & Rachel Beth Beauregard

In Homebrewed’s first ten minute musical, a lonely young man with six fingers doesn't believe he'll ever find love until he meets a girl with her own secret insecurity.



First Past the Post

by Andrew Beauregard

Thomas Pacheco is just trying to make it through this state senate campaign in one piece, but when a viral incident in a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru threatens his chances, his campaign team embarks on an unhinged new strategy to grasp the narrative.



Have Goat, Will Travel

by Andrew Beauregard

The path of how we got here isn't always a straight line. A loving tribute to the twisted mythology of family history, Have Goat, Will Travel satirizes the journey of one man towards finding his American dream, and all the farm animals he meets along the way.