The Salzburg Easter Festival Sets 2026 Return

The Salzburg Easter Festival will return in 2026 with a bold reinterpretation of Richard Wagner’s “Der Ring des Nibelungen,” marking the start of a multi-year artistic collaboration with the Berliner Philharmoniker that rekindles one of Europe’s most revered musical traditions. The festival, set March 27 through April 6, will showcase orchestral concerts, chamber performances and the premiere of Wagner’s Das Rheingold under the direction of acclaimed conductor Kirill Petrenko.

Founded in 1967 by Herbert von Karajan, the Easter Festival has long stood as a highlight of Austria’s cultural calendar. In 2026, organizers said the return of the Berlin orchestra to the Salzach reflects both a nod to the event’s storied past and a commitment to artistic renewal. Petrenko, who has led the Berlin Philharmonic since 2019, will conduct multiple works throughout the festival, including concerts featuring compositions by Johannes Brahms, Hector Berlioz and Joseph Haydn.

The centerpiece of the festival will be the new production of Das Rheingold, staged by Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov with an international cast. German baritone Christian Gerhaher is scheduled to make his role debut as Wotan, supported by artists including Brenton Ryan, Leigh Melrose and Catriona Morison. The performances will take place in Salzburg’s historic Felsenreitschule theatre, offering a dramatic setting for Wagner’s mythic saga.

In addition to the opera premiere on March 27, the festival program includes chamber music recitals, late-night concerts and orchestral evenings that trace music history from classical roots to contemporary interpretation. Ticket sales are underway, with individual tickets available from January and subscription packages offering access to multiple events. Festival organizers are encouraging early booking, especially for the flagship Wagner production.

The Salzburg Easter Festival’s ambitious 2026 lineup reflects Austria’s reputation as a global hub for classical music and performing arts, drawing audiences from across Europe and beyond for a celebration that blends tradition with visionary performance.

