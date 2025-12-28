WAKE THE IMPROV Launches a New Surreal Comedy Experience in Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audiences in the Twin Cities are about to wake up to something wildly new. Wake The Improv is a spellbinding and laugh-out-loud interactive show, that invites audiences to step inside their own subconscious as performers transform real dreams and nightmares into fully improvised scenes,guided by the Dream Wizard.

Part comedy spectacle, part dream ritual, Wake The Improv blends fast-paced improv, surreal theater, and magical wizardly theatrics. Each performance begins with the naming of that nights wizard and the magic word. Then audience members yell out dreams and nightmares from the hilarious to the haunting. These visions are then chosen at random and brought to life with the help of The Dream Wizard, and the best twin cities improv troupes, into unexpected turns throughout the night.

Show Highlights include real audience dreams and nightmares improvised live; the best Twin Cities Improv Troupes; magical interventions from The Dream Wizard; surreal, high-energy comedy for fans of improv, fantasy, and the bizarre; and a unique blend of storytelling, spontaneity, and dream logic

Performances are on January 9, February 13, and March 13 at 7 p.m. at The Others Workshop Collective.

The January 9th show features: Nudge, Babe Train and Eaten By Locusts

Whether audiences dream of flying over the Cherry and the Spoon, lost at the State Fair, or being chased by a giant sentient Pronto Pup, Wake The Improv turns the unconscious into unforgettable comedy.

