The Anchorage Youth Symphony Orchestra Will Perform AYO Winter Celebration Concert

The Anchorage Youth Symphony Orchestra will present its AYO Winter Celebration Concert at Discovery Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, featuring selections by classical masters including Tchaikovsky, Wagner and Mozart and showcasing the talents of its 2025-26 concerto competition winner.

The concert marks a highlight of the young musicians’ 60th anniversary season and invites music lovers of all ages to celebrate community and artistic excellence in south central Alaska.

Performances begin at 4 p.m., and tickets start at around $30, with digital tickets available through the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts’ ticketing platform. Discounts are typically offered for youth attendees, and children under age two may attend free if seated on an adult’s lap.

The concert is part of a broader winter and spring lineup at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, which also includes symphonic showcases, jazz performances and special touring presentations throughout early 2026.

