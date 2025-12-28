Review: 025 | THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE: THE BEST OF TSO AND MORE! at Target Center Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trans-Siberian Orchestra closed out the holiday season in grand fashion on December 28, 2025, bringing The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO and More! to the Target Center in Minneapolis. With two performances scheduled for the day—a 3:00 PM matinee and a 7:30 PM evening show—the band gave fans plenty of opportunity to experience one of the most elaborate live productions in modern touring.

From the opening notes of “Night Enchanted,” it was clear the show was built for scale. The Target Center was filled with sweeping lights, massive video visuals, and perfectly timed bursts of pyro that matched the music beat for beat. Guitarists Al Pitrelli, Angus Clark, Chris Caffery, and Joel Hoekstra delivered a powerful and polished performance, trading leads and harmonies that blended classical melodies with hard rock intensity.

The storytelling elements were just as important as the music. Narrators Bryan Hicks and Phillip Brandon guided the audience through The Lost Christmas Eve and The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, adding emotional context to the spectacle without slowing the momentum. The large vocal cast—including Russell Allen, Zak Stevens, Jeff Scott Soto, Caleb Johnson, Chloe Lowery, and others—rotated seamlessly throughout the set, giving each song its own personality and tone.

Longtime fans were rewarded with some unexpected moments. “The Dreams of Candlelight” and “This Is Who You Are” made rare winter tour appearances, drawing especially strong reactions from the crowd. One of the most emotional points of the night came during “Sleep,” performed in honor of late TSO founder Paul O’Neill, a moment that brought the arena to a near standstill before erupting in applause.

As expected, the biggest cheers were reserved for the classics. “Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24),” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas,” and “Wizards in Winter” turned the Target Center into a wall of sound, with the audience fully on its feet. The closing reprise of “Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)” tied everything together, sending fans out on a high note.

Whether attending the afternoon or evening performance, Minneapolis audiences were treated to a full-scale production that lived up to TSO’s reputation. Decades into their career, Trans-Siberian Orchestra continues to make their holiday tour feel less like a concert and more like an annual tradition—and the December 28, 2025 shows at the Target Center were no exception.

