THE LAST SHIP Comes to Brisbane in April 2026

International music icon Sting will bring his musical The Last Ship to the stage at Glasshouse Theatre, part of the Queensland Performing Arts Centre precinct in Brisbane, from April 9 through May 3, 2026.

The production, which marks the Southern Hemisphere premiere of this poignant work, tells the story of an English shipbuilding community facing the loss of its livelihood and explores themes of identity, resilience and community through a richly woven musical narrative.

Inspired by Sting’s childhood in Wallsend in the United Kingdom, and drawing on his own musical roots, THE LAST SHIP tells the piercing story of a community facing the disappearance of their shipyard – the heart of their existence.

Sting takes on the leading role of Jackie White, the shipyard’s foreman whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this very personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

“I literally grew up in the shadow of the yard,” Sting says. “I dreamed of escaping – and I succeeded. But later I realised I had to give something back. THE LAST SHIP is my tribute to the people and the place that shaped me.”

