Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, March 22, 2021

The series hails from the executive producers of American Horror Story.

Mar. 15, 2021  
Look back at how Chimney joined Station 118 and became the firefighter and paramedic he is TODAY in the "Chimney Begins" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 22 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-212) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Most recently, the series was nominated by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for Best ACTION Series in its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. Series star Angela Bassett was honored by the CCA with Best Actress in an ACTION Series, for her role as "Athena Grant" in the drama.

In the upcoming fourth season, when the Hollywood Reservoir Dam breaks, the 118 must race into ACTION when a mudslide causes mass chaos and threatens a world-famous landmark. Meanwhile, Athena is determined to put her physical and emotional injuries behind her and return to active duty, Maddie and Chimney prepare for the birth of their baby, May spends her gap year interning at the call center under Maddie's guidance, Hen begins medical school and Buck uncovers a shocking family secret.

The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh and John Harlan Kim are featured in series regular roles.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.


