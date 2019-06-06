Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Monday, June 10, 2019
"20/20" features an interview with Elizabeth Thomas, who was taken at age 15 by her Tennessee high school teacher, Tad Cummins, resulting in panicked friends and family and a 38-day nationwide manhunt. In the interview Elizabeth opens up to ABC News Correspondent Eva Pilgrim, saying Tad had a gun in his car and threatened to harm her and her family unless she left town with him to start a new life. "20/20" airs only on the West Coast on Monday, June 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 9/21/18)
"20/20" features interviews with those closest to Tad and Elizabeth who describe the relationship between the two and what they think led him to take her in March 2017. Pilgrim retraces their journey from Tennessee to a remote area in northern California, investigating how these two were able to remain hidden when authorities across the country were searching for them. This hour includes interviews with Jill Cummins, Tad's wife, who has filed for divorce; Ashlee Conner and Erica Osborne, Tad's daughters; Anthony Thomas, Elizabeth's father; Josh and Sarah Thomas, Elizabeth's siblings; Jason Whatley, Thomas family attorney; District Attorney Brent Cooper and Griffin Barry, the man whose tip led to Tad's arrest.
Tad's wife Jill saw Tad's and Elizabeth's connection as a father-daughter relationship. In late January 2017, a middle school student claimed to have seen Tad and Elizabeth kissing in his classroom. After Tad was ordered by the school to stay away from Elizabeth, he was suspended when he violated the order. After being on the run for more than a month, Tad sought refuge with Griffin-a stranger who provided shelter in exchange for manual labor-in Northern California. Soon after, Griffin realized who they were and alerted authorities. Last April, Tad pleaded guilty to taking a minor across state lines for sex and to obstructing justice. Earlier this year, Tad was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 6/6-6/21
Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, June 15, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 6/6-6/14
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 6/6-6/14
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 6/10-6/14
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, June 12, 2019
"20/20" features interviews with those closest to Tad and Elizabeth who describe the relationship between the two and what they think led him to take her in March 2017. Pilgrim retraces their journey from Tennessee to a remote area in northern California, investigating how these two were able to remain hidden when authorities across the country were searching for them. This hour includes interviews with Jill Cummins, Tad's wife, who has filed for divorce; Ashlee Conner and Erica Osborne, Tad's daughters; Anthony Thomas, Elizabeth's father; Josh and Sarah Thomas, Elizabeth's siblings; Jason Whatley, Thomas family attorney; District Attorney Brent Cooper and Griffin Barry, the man whose tip led to Tad's arrest.
Tad's wife Jill saw Tad's and Elizabeth's connection as a father-daughter relationship. In late January 2017, a middle school student claimed to have seen Tad and Elizabeth kissing in his classroom. After Tad was ordered by the school to stay away from Elizabeth, he was suspended when he violated the order. After being on the run for more than a month, Tad sought refuge with Griffin-a stranger who provided shelter in exchange for manual labor-in Northern California. Soon after, Griffin realized who they were and alerted authorities. Last April, Tad pleaded guilty to taking a minor across state lines for sex and to obstructing justice. Earlier this year, Tad was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.