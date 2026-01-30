Photos: First Look at Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, & More in 4-Part BEATLES Movie

The first look has been unveiled at Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn as the iconic Beatles on set from the highly anticipated The Beatles- A Four Film Cinematic Event. Check out the photos below.

The ambitious project is a four-part biopic of the band, which will see each theatrical film dedicated to a separate member: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The movies are currently in production, with all four films set to be released in April of 2028.

Tony Award-winner Sam Mendes is at the helm of the project, directing each film for Sony Pictures. Tony Award-winners Jez Butterworth and Jack Thorne, along with Academy Award-winner Peter Straughan, have written the screenplay.

The movie is led by Dickinson as John Lennon, Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Quinn as George Harrison. The cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as Brian Epstein, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Harry Lloyd as George Martin, David Morrissey as Jim McCartney, Leanne Best as Mimi Smith, Bobby Schofield as Neil Aspinall, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill as Mal Evans, Arthur Darvill as Derek Taylor, and Adam Pally as Allen Klein.

Photo Credit: Sony