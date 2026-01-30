Video: Watch a Sneak Preview From Episode 4 of HIJACK Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new sneak peek clip has been released from a new episode of Hijack, starring and executive-produced by Idris Elba. The fourth episode of the season, titled “Switch,” will premiere globally on Wednesday, February 4, on Apple TV.

Season two picks up two years after Flight KA29’s hijacking, when a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage. In the new episode, a shocking turn of events forces Sam to make a gesture of good faith. In London, Daniel calls on a friend to help look into what’s happening in Berlin.

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the eight-episode second season releases new episodes every Wednesday until March 4.

The new season reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Elba, who was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for his season one performance, along with Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe (“Ballon,” “Soloalbum,” “Schule”), Clare-Hope Asey (“Seven Seconds,” “Top Boy,” “Doctor Foster”), Lisa Vicari (“Django,” “Dark”), Toby Jones (“Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” “Detectorists,” “Empire of Light”), Karima McAdams (“Dune: Prophecy," "Deep State,” “Soulmates") and Christiane Paul (“Counterpart,” “FBI: International,” “Parlement”).

Produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions, season two of Hijack is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith for Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series. The complete first season is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Apple