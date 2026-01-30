Award-Winning Actress and Comedian Catherine O'Hara Passes Away at 71

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the award-winning actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara has passed away at the age of 71. Her death was confirmed by her agency, who shared that she passed at her Los Angeles home following a brief illness.

Across her storied career, she appeared in many films and projects that have gone on to become beloved favorites by audiences. A native of Canada, O'Hara began her comedy career onstage with sketch comedy and improv troupe Second City in Toronto, before moving to its onscreen offshoot, Second City Television. There, she appeared alongside many other celebrated talents like Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Martin Short, and John Candy.

In the 1980s and 90s, her film credits included After Hours, Heartburn, Dick Tracy, and Kate McCallister in the first two Home Alone films, which became one of her most memorable roles.

O'Hara appeared in several films directed by Tim Burton, beginning with the role of Delia Deetz in the 1988 fantasy comedy film Beetlejuice. Other roles she has portrayed in Burton films include the voices of Sally and Shock in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and Susan Frankenstein and the Weird Girl in Frankenweenie (2012). She returned for the sequel Beetlejuice Beeltejuice, in 2024.

She also frequently collaborated with director and writer Christopher Guest, appearing in the mockumentary films Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003), and For Your Consideration (2006).

Later in her career, she found a whole new audience as Moira Rose in the sitcom Schitt's Creek, reuniting with Second City alum Levy, also a frequent collaborator. For her work in that series, as well as Second City, she was the recipient of several accolades, including a Genie Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Canadian Screen Awards.

Most recently, she starred as Gail Lynden in Season 2 of The Last of Us and as producer Patty Leigh in Seth Rogen's mockumentary series The Studio. She received Emmy nominations for both performances.