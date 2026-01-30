



Annaleigh Ashford is proving to be a tough opponent in a new sneak peek from Stumble. In tonight's episode of the NBC mockumentary series, the Tony Award winner returns as Jolene, a top businesswoman from a local AI data center that has caused a power outage in the town of Headltston.

In the clip, which is debuting exclusively on BroadwayWorld, Jolene remains at odds with cheerleading coach Courtney (Jenn Lyon), whose team now has nowhere to practice. Despite her own cheerleading background, Jolene remains unsympathetic to Courtney's plights.

Check out the sneak peek now, and tune in to the new episode, titled "Lights Out," when it debuts on Friday, January 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

A mockumentary about the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer, Stumble follows coach Courtney Potter as she attempts to win a cheerleading championship with her team.

The series also features Kristin Chenoweth in a recurring role as Tammy, an assistant cheerleading coach, as well as guest appearances from other stage stars like J. Harrison Ghee and Jeff Hiller.

Ashford was most recently seen on Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love and onscreen in the Paramount+ series Happy Face. Other Broadway credits include the recent revival of Sweeney Todd, where she played Mrs. Lovett opposite Josh Groban, Sunday in the Park with George, Wicked, Legally Blonde, and originating the role of Lauren in Kinky Boots. She won a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in the production of You Can't Take It With You and was nominated for Kinky Boots and Sweeney Todd.

Photo Credit: NBC