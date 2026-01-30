See Kenny & Roderick Live in Concert at Zach Theater

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zach Theater favorites Kenny Williams and Roderick Sanford return to the stage in Kenny & Roderick Live with A Little Bit of Broadway, A Whole Lotta Soul for one night only on Tuesday, February 24 at The Topfer at Zach Theater.

For one night only, two of Zach’s most treasured voices are bringing the house down. Roderick & Kenny: A Little Bit of Broadway, A Whole Lotta Soul is a joyful, heartfelt evening of powerhouse vocals, lifelong friendship, and songs that shaped generations.

From the silky swing of Nat King Cole & Stevie Wonder to Broadway gems from favorites like Rent, Ragtime, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical it's a one-night-only ride through decades of music that moved us.