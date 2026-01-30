Video: Watch a New Sneak Peek Clip From THE MUPPET SHOW Special

The Muppets are back! Check out a new sneak peek from the special episode of The Muppet Show, featuring Kermit the Frog and Scooter as they realize they have booked too many acts for their show.

The clip debuted Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which featured Kermit the Frog as a guest. The special will debut Feb. 4 on Disney+ (12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST) and ABC (9:00 p.m. EST/PST).

First clip from ‘THE MUPPET SHOW’ revival



Releasing February 4 on Disney+ and ABC pic.twitter.com/Yspy5bTudg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 30, 2026

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are all back for the brand-new special event, celebrating 50 years of the iconic series. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. Maya Rudolph will also appear as a guest star alongside Carpenter and executive producer Seth Rogen.

Additionally, "The Muppet Show Theme (2026)” single will be available Feb. 4 and is performed by The Muppets and produced by GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winner Bill Sherman.

From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are executive producers.

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers. Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original The Muppet Show and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.

The original series, The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson, ran from 1976 through 1981 and aired in over 100 countries, featuring notable guest stars, including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minnelli, Paul Simon and many others. During its run, the series earned Emmy, GRAMMY, Peabody, BAFTA and numerous other awards. All five seasons of The Muppet Show are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Muppets recently joined magician Rob Lake for a magic show that played at the Broadhurst Theatre. Though this production marked their long-awaited Broadway debut, the gang has frequently appeared in stage shows around the world since their debut on television in the 1970s. Learn more about their history on stage here.

Photo Credit: Disney