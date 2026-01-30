Photos: Inside HBO's INDUSTRY Season 4 Party at New York's Boiler Room

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Thursday, January 29, HBO and music platform Boiler Room came together to host a one-night-only event in New York City in celebration of the fourth season of HBO Original drama series Industry.

The evening began with an invite-only early screening of episode four. Following the screening, attendees were welcomed to a Boiler Room party where guests were surprised by cast members Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Miriam Petche, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Sagar Radia, and creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

The night also featured live music sets from renowned artists Justin Strauss, Kassie Krut, Chicken, and The Dare. Check out photos from the party below.

The first three episodes of the fourth season of the critically acclaimed HBO Original drama series Industry are available to stream on HBO Max. Check out a sneak peek from the upcoming fourth episode here. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly on HBO and HBO Max.

Photo Credit: @jesslicata





