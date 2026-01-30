The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2026-27 Concert Season

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has revealed details of the 2026-27 season, its 105th. Audiences will enjoy seven classical programs led by Music Director Delta David Gier, annual holiday offerings Handel's “Messiah” and ‘Tis the Season, and two programs of popular American music.

The new season opens October 3rd in the Washington Pavilion with Music Director Delta David Gier leading a program of rhapsodies by Enescu, Liszt, Ravel, and Rachmaninoff, as well as a world premiere commission by Xavier Beteta. Beteta's work is one of three world premieres during the 2026-27 season, with others from Pulitzer Prize winner Susie Ibarra and South Dakota's own Paul Lombardi.

Other highlights include Dvorak's “New World” Symphony (November 21, 2026), Handel's Water Music (January 23, 2027), Tchaikovsky's “Pathetique” Symphony (February 6, 2027), and Stravinsky's “The Firebird” (February 27, 2027). The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus will be featured in Handel's Messiah (Dec. 4 & 5, 2026) and Beethoven's Missa solemnis (April 24, 2027).

On Sunday, April 11, the SDSO will offer a 60-minute concert specifically tailored introducing young listeners to the orchestra. Popular presentations include a salute to America's 250th (October 24, 2026) with trumpet sensation Byron Stripling, the annual celebration of the holidays – ‘Tis the Season – December 12th and 13th, and a celebration of Star Wars at 50 (March 13, 2027).

“Here in Sioux Falls we have an orchestra which is the pride of the city, the state, indeed the country” said SDSO Music Director Delta David Gier. “Each year we create programs which serve our unique community uniquely, and this 2026-27 season is no exception. As you can see, favorites from Tchaikovsky and Beethoven are balanced with exciting new works from prominent composers, and world-class soloists are featured with ‘one of America's boldest orchestras'.”

Subscription packages for the new season are on sale now through 3e Encore Guest Services at (605) 731-2440 open (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday). A variety of options are available, including the Imperial package which features a discount equivalent to three free concerts.