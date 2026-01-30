BWW Q&A: Eyma Scharen Talks EYMA OF BERNADETT at Light on Stage Studios & Athenaeum Center Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bernadette, The Musical is a powerful and deeply moving theatrical production that brings to life the extraordinary story of Bernadette Soubirous, the young girl whose Marian apparitions in Lourdes forever changed the spiritual landscape of the world.

Rooted in official accounts, historical documentation, and firsthand testimonies, this musical faithfully follows Bernadette’s remarkable journey—a path shaped by personal conviction, spiritual revelation, and steadfast courage in the face of widespread skepticism. Audiences are invited into the world of 19th-century Lourdes, where Bernadette, her family, and her close companions navigate a tumultuous time marked by disbelief, interrogation, and wonder.

Key historical figures emerge throughout the story—Commissaire Jacomet, the local Police Chief; Abbé Peyramale, the parish priest; and Vital Dutour, the District Attorney—each playing a role in the intense and often contentious scrutiny surrounding Bernadette’s claims. Yet, through it all, Bernadette’s humility and unwavering honesty shine, encapsulated in her own poignant words: “I fear nothing because I have always told the truth,” and “I was asked to tell you, not to convince you.”

With music composed by Grégoire and orchestrated by Scott Price, lyrics by Lionel Florence and Patrice Guirao, adapted into English by Barry Blue, and direction by Serge Denoncourt, Bernadette, The Musical transcends traditional storytelling. It is an emotional, soul-stirring exploration of faith, resilience, and the extraordinary strength of a young girl who changed the world by simply telling her truth.

Eyma Scharen has been singing since the age of 8. Her Pop Rock musical universe is inspired by artists such as Adele, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and Sam Smith. From the age of 10, she performed on community stages and open mic events, and in 2015, she won the final of the “Plus 2 Talents” music competition in the junior category.

She participated in The Voice Kids 2, where Patrick Fiori turned his chair and guided her through to the battles. She has also performed in France and internationally, including at the Sydney Opera House, the Casino de Paris, and the Théâtre antique d’Orange as part of The Voice tour.

At 16, Eyma began playing the role of Bernadette Soubirous in the musical Bernadette de Lourdes, a role she performed passionately for 7 years. After two years of residencies in Lourdes, she continued portraying the character during the Zénith tour in France in 2023-2024, an experience that allowed her to combine singing and acting while connecting deeply with the audience. To conclude her years in the musical Bernadette de Lourdes beautifully, the show was released in cinemas in France and worldwide.

How did you originally become involved with Bernadette, the Musical?

I auditioned in Paris in 2018, and I got the answer the very same evening: “We’ve chosen you to play the role of Bernadette Soubirous.” I was incredibly happy. Everything happened very fast after that.

You have been involved with this production for eight years. How has your understanding of the material and of Bernadette changed over the years as you have grown from a teenager into a young adult?

I grew up with this role. I always try to refer back to the guidance and advice of Serge Denoncourt. He trained me, and I’m deeply grateful for the work we’ve done together. I had never done theatre in my life before Bernadette—it was a real challenge. And it still is, especially now that the show is in English. I work by following what Serge has always told me: “Tell Bernadette’s story. She saw Aquero. She simply explains the facts.”

What were the biggest challenges in performing the show in English after performing it in French and Italian so many times over the years?

Without hesitation, the English language. I want the audience to understand my English. I’ve worked hard on it, and I really want to be up to the task.

What is your favorite number to perform in the show?

My favorite moment in the show is the opening number. I love the exchange between Bernadette and Jacomet. And Bernadette has a brand-new song! I absolutely love singing it as well. I can’t wait to present it to the audience—it’s going to surprise them.

What was it like performing “Why Me” on location at the Grotto at Lourdes?

I don’t think I fully realize yet that I’m playing the role of Bernadette Soubirous in a new company, surrounded by Americans and Canadians, and that we’ll be touring the USA for a year. There’s so much emotion in seeing this beautiful set and putting on Bernadette’s costume to tell her story.

What is the one message you want audiences to come away with after they see the show?

For me, the strongest message of this show is that you should always fight for your ideas, your convictions, and your dreams.

What stop on the tour are you the most excited about?

I’m especially excited about Chicago, because it will mark the beginning of this adventure. I can’t wait to hear the audience’s first reactions. I’m also incredibly happy because my family and the French production team will be there for the opening night. They are my anchors, and their presence brings me luck.

Do you have any pre-show rituals to get into character before each performance?

Before the show, I’m often very hyperactive because the adrenaline kicks in, so I need to stay focused. I repeat this sentence to myself: “Tell a story.” And I think about my family.