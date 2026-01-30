Comedy Series IT’S FLORIDA, MAN. Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The HBO Original late-night comedy series It’s Florida, Man. has been renewed for a third season. The first two seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.

From Rough House Pictures, this late-night comedy series brings to life unbelievable ripped-from-the-headlines tales of the Sunshine State, straight from the people who live there.

Featuring candid accounts from everyday Floridians recreated by a rotating cast of actors and comedians, the and irreverent series sheds light on the viral, wacky, and weird.

The second season guest stars included Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tiffany Haddish, Haley Joel Osment, Bert Kreischer, Nick Swardson, Johnny Knoxville, Shea Whigham, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Holmes, David Koechner, Joel Kim Booster, Chet Hanks, and more.

Season two of It’s Florida, Man. is created and executive produced by Mark Herwick for Range Studios and Jeff Tomsic, who also directs. Executive produced by Danny McBride and Brandon James for Rough House Pictures.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer below:

Photo Credit: HBO