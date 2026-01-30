Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney Thriller THE HOUSEMAID Sets Digital Release

The movie will be available on Premium Digital beginning February 3.
The Housemaid, the hit thriller film starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, will arrive on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning February 3 from Lionsgate. Take a look at the bonus features package below.
It will be available to rent via Premium Video on Demand (for 48 hours) and to buy via Premium Electronic Sell Thru on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more.
Based on the best-selling book, The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), who accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous as she discovers a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins also star.
Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), the movie arrived in theaters on December 19, 2025, and became a critical and box office success. A sequel is currently in development with Seyfried, Sweeney, and Feig all returning.
Executive producers include Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Freida McFadden, Will Greenfield, Alexander Young, Carly Elter, and Jennifer Booth. Rebecca Sonnenshine adapted the screenplay from Freida McFadden's novel.
Photo Credit: Lionsgate
