Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney Thriller THE HOUSEMAID Sets Digital Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Housemaid, the hit thriller film starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, will arrive on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning February 3 from Lionsgate. Take a look at the bonus features package below.

It will be available to rent via Premium Video on Demand (for 48 hours) and to buy via Premium Electronic Sell Thru on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more.

Based on the best-selling book, The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), who accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous as she discovers a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins also star.

Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), the movie arrived in theaters on December 19, 2025, and became a critical and box office success. A sequel is currently in development with Seyfried, Sweeney, and Feig all returning.

Executive producers include Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Freida McFadden, Will Greenfield, Alexander Young, Carly Elter, and Jennifer Booth. Rebecca Sonnenshine adapted the screenplay from Freida McFadden's novel.

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Paul Feig

Audio Commentary with Director Paul Feig and Creative Team

From Page to Panic: Making The Housemaid Follow the filmmakers behind this new and exciting thriller as they explain the creative process from the book to the big screen.

Secrets of the Winchester House: A Housemaid Tour Take a tour around the iconic house of the film and discover all the intricate details that played an important part in turning this house into another character.

“A Peek Inside” Featurette Enjoy this small glimpse of what makes this film an unforgettable experience for the filmmakers and audiences worldwide.

Deleted Scenes

Photo Credit: Lionsgate