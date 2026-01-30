Photos: First Look at Colin Farrell, Jin Ha & More in SUGAR Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at the season two return of Sugar, the neo-noir detective drama starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell. The eight-episode second season of Sugar will make its return on Friday, June 19, on Apple TV.

A contemporary take on the detective genre, Season 2 ushers in the return of Los Angeles’s private detective and film connoisseur John Sugar. Emmy nominee Colin Farrell returns for a new case, tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues.

As the investigation expands into a city-wide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question: how far will he go to do what’s right?

In addition to Farrell, the second season of Sugar introduces a brand new cast, including Broadway alum Jin Ha (M. Butterfly, Hamilton), Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman), Sasha Calle and special guest star Shea Whigham.

The ensemble cast for the first season included Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

Season two of Sugar is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films under Kinberg’s overall deal with Apple TV. Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich. The complete first season is now streaming globally on Apple TV.