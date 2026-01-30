Video: Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke Star in Clip From MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film

A life in show business comes with its ups and downs, as evidenced in this scene from Merrily We Roll Along, now available on digital from Sony Pictures Classics.

This exclusive clip from the filmed version of the 2023 Broadway revival picks up with composer Franklin Shepard (Jonathan Groff) during a particularly strenuous moment in his crumbling marriage to Beth (Katie Rose Clarke).

Taken from the end of Act 1 of the stage show, Beth is forced to make a difficult choice about their future as a family. Before too long, Franklin's old friends Charley Kringas (Daniel Radcliffe) and Mary Flynn (Lindsay Mendez) come to offer some encouragement, with a snippet of the song "Now You Know."

The filmed version of the Tony Award-winning musical is now available to watch on digital platforms. The release retails for $9.99 to rent and $14.99 to purchase on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and more. Sony Pictures Classics will also release the film on DVD and Blu-ray on March 3.

The movie was originally released in theaters on December 5, 2025, and grossed $2.5 million at the domestic box office. Find out what critics think of the cinematic interpretation, which was directed by Maria Friedman, based on her stage production.

Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, the musical has since become a cult classic.

The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, Merrily We Roll Along garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Merrily We Roll Along is produced by Sonia Friedman, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, and Dave Sirulnick. Executive Producers include Meredith Bennett, No Guarantees Productions, Scott Abrams, Jonathan Corr, Mary Maggio, Jeff Romley, Tony Yurgaitis, Andrew Cohen, Amanda Lipitz, Henry Tisch alongside Co-executive producer Stephanie P. McClelland. Karla Zambrano and Alec Sash serve as Supervising Producers.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures