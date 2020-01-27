Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL & GRACE on NBC - Thursday, February 13, 2020
02/13/2020 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Worried about Grace (Debra Messing) being a single mother, Marilyn (guest star Blythe Danner) goes behind Grace's back to fix her up with a beagle-breeding couple interested in adopting Grace's baby. Will (Eric McCormack) gets enlisted by Karen (Megan Mullally) to deal with a P.R. nightmare created by a homophobic player on her baseball team. Jack (Sean Hayes) and his husband, Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez), go to extreme lengths to get rid of a mouse.
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The third and final season of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and premiere Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.
"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in seven years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 91 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos, and the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.
