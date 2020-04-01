Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Wednesday, April 15, 2020

"Will Forte and Nikki Glaser" - In our premiere episode, Will Forte left us on a cliffhanger and continues his winning streak this week in support of The Pangea Network. Nikki Glaser will play for Rescue the Birds, including a never-before-seen historic moment in the show's 20-year history, on an all-new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show.





"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.