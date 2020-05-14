Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Thursday, May 28, 2020





"In The Hot Seat: Lauren Lapkus and Anderson Cooper" - Lauren Lapkus continues her shot at the grand prize for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and Anderson Cooper plays "Millionaire" for the Spikes K9 Fund, on an all-new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," airing THURSDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show."Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.

