Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Thursday, May 28, 2020
"In The Hot Seat: Lauren Lapkus and Anderson Cooper" - Lauren Lapkus continues her shot at the grand prize for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and Anderson Cooper plays "Millionaire" for the Spikes K9 Fund, on an all-new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," airing THURSDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show.
"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
