Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, October 18, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"In the Hot Seat: Tiffany Haddish and Firefighter Oliver Fry" - "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" returns to primetime for a second season on ABC, SUNDAY, OCT. 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), with celebrity contestant Tiffany Haddish playing for She Ready Foundation and firefighter Oliver Fry trying his hand at the $1 million prize.Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice, frontline heroes and others affected by COVID-19. In addition to lifelines, "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can."Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.A parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.

