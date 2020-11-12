Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, November 29, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"The Million-Dollar Win" - A frontline worker jumps in the hot seat and one celebrity contestant wins $1 million for their charity on an all-new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," SUNDAY, NOV. 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice, frontline heroes and others affected by COVID-19. In addition to lifelines, "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert-anyone they want-to help them win as much money as they can.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.