Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Sunday, November 27, 2022
WELCOME TO FLATCH airing on a special night following the NFL Doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 27 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Mandy, Barb and Dylan are throwing their hats in the ring for the town 'selectperson,' and everyone is taking sides for their heated town debate. Kelly and Nadine may finally have to bury the hatchet when they need each other most. When a tornado makes its way through the town, Flatch spins out of control in the all-new "Flatchural Disaster" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing on a special night following the NFL Doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 27 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning format, "This Country."
The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot."
Other Flatch residents include Shrub's frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly's lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch-in Flatch-and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.
WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.
Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning format, "This Country."
The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot."
Other Flatch residents include Shrub's frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly's lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch-in Flatch-and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.
WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.
Watch a clip from the show here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!