Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE...MOSTLY, Oran Mor

It’s Christmas time and the audience settles in to watch classic movie It’s A Wonderful Life on the big screen. The ushers are in place and they’re ready to start, but there’s a problem! The projector isn’t working so they’ll have to act out the story themselves. Cue: It’s A Wonderful Life...Mostly.

Written and directed by Morag Fullarton, this charming adaptation is a whirlwind of activity. Chris Forbes plays George Bailey, and Rosie Graham, Simon Donaldson and Kevin Lennon star as a variety of other characters.

George Bailey stands on a bridge overlooking the river, contemplating suicide. We flash back to interactions that George has had throughout his life, and an angel known as Clarence shows him what other people’s lives would be like had George not existed.

There are standout performances across the board and the real beauty of this production comes from how perfectly executed the switching of the characters is. Characters are switched out with the addition of a hat and moustache or how they speak. George’s children are represented by hand puppets, which are used to great comedic effect. The stage at the Oran Mor is tiny, which makes it all the more impressive that they’re not all falling over each other.

Set design by Fraser Lappin is perfect at setting the scene for the old-style movie theatre, which also serves as George’s office, home, and a local bar.

Bringing such a beloved film to life has its risks, but Fullarton has absolutely captured the heart of the original movie alongside a truly wonderful cast.

