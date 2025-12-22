Theatre South Playhouse To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre South Playhouse has announced that its box office will open on January 1 for its upcoming production of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. The musical will be presented for eight performances at the company’s 99-seat black box theatre in Dr. Phillips.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee ran for more than 1,100 performances on Broadway and received six Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

The Theatre South Playhouse production will be directed by Hillary Brook, with choreography by Chris Payen and music direction by Seth Durbin. The cast includes Sean Powell as Barfée, Amy Sue Hardy as Rona, Jarrett Poore as Panch, Logan Laree as Logainne, and Bennet Preuss as Ensemble/Swing. Additional cast members making their Theatre South Playhouse debut include Rachel Ihasz as Olive, Faith Boles as Mitch, Malcolm Gibson as Leaf, Louise Bariso as Marcy, Kyle Sullivan as Chip, Bella Nanavichit, Lily Schmoker, and Jack Stumbo as Ensemble/Swing.

Performances will take place February 13–22, 2026, with shows scheduled on Friday evenings, Saturday matinees and evenings, and Sunday matinees across two weekends.

Tickets

Tickets start at $37 for general admission, with a $5 discount available for seniors and a 20 percent discount for arts industry and theme park employees with proof of employment. Group bookings for parties of 20 or more may be arranged by calling 407-601-4380 or emailing Admin@TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org.

