Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts, And Theatre Programming In January

Playhouse Square has announced its January programming lineup, featuring Broadway productions, comedy performances, concerts, theatrical events, special programming, and resident company presentations across multiple venues in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

Broadway

Stereophonic will run from January 6 through January 25 at Connor Palace as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series.

Mrs. Doubtfire will be presented January 20 and January 21 at 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall at The University of Akron as part of the Broadway in Akron Series.

Comedy

Menopause The Musical 2 will run January 6 through January 11 at the Hanna Theatre.

Trey Kennedy will perform The Relatable Tour on January 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.

Trevor Wallace will bring The Alpha Beta Male tour to the Mimi Ohio Theatre on January 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Concerts

The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular will be presented January 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the KeyBank State Theatre.

Theatrical

Flannigan’s Wake will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. from January 2 through April 25 at Kennedy’s Cabaret.

Special Events

Dance For Parkinson’s: Classes will be offered January 5 through March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gund Dance Studio.

Deconstructing The Dark Side of The Moon with Scott Freiman will take place January 16 at 8:00 p.m. at the Hanna Theatre.

Broadway Bingo Live! presented by OUT will be held January 23 at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen Theatre.

For Schools

Billy Goats Gruff & Other Tales will be presented for school audiences January 27 through January 30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.

Resident Companies

Martha Graham Dance Company will perform January 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the KeyBank State Theatre as part of DANCECleveland programming.

