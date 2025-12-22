Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts, And Theatre Programming In January

Lineup includes Broadway tours, comedy events, concerts, and special programming.
Playhouse Square has announced its January programming lineup, featuring Broadway productions, comedy performances, concerts, theatrical events, special programming, and resident company presentations across multiple venues in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
Stereophonic will run from January 6 through January 25 at Connor Palace as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series.
Mrs. Doubtfire will be presented January 20 and January 21 at 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall at The University of Akron as part of the Broadway in Akron Series.
Menopause The Musical 2 will run January 6 through January 11 at the Hanna Theatre.
Trey Kennedy will perform The Relatable Tour on January 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
Trevor Wallace will bring The Alpha Beta Male tour to the Mimi Ohio Theatre on January 10 at 7:00 p.m.
The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular will be presented January 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the KeyBank State Theatre.
Flannigan’s Wake will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. from January 2 through April 25 at Kennedy’s Cabaret.
Dance For Parkinson’s: Classes will be offered January 5 through March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gund Dance Studio.
Deconstructing The Dark Side of The Moon with Scott Freiman will take place January 16 at 8:00 p.m. at the Hanna Theatre.
Broadway Bingo Live! presented by OUT will be held January 23 at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen Theatre.
Billy Goats Gruff & Other Tales will be presented for school audiences January 27 through January 30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
Martha Graham Dance Company will perform January 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the KeyBank State Theatre as part of DANCECleveland programming.