Cabaret Roundup: December 22-28- Matthew Morrison, Sandra Bernhard & More

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Sandra Bernhard, Matthew Morrison (Glee, Hairspray original Broadway cast), drag, holiday jazz shows and more.

Apocalypse Noir at Balcon Salon

December 22 at 9 pm

Info available here.

See Apocalypse Noir at Balcon Salon - one of Hell’s Kitchen’s most exciting new homes for queer arts and performance.

This holiday edition for December, every Monday at 9:30 p.m., the vocal trio—Andrew Barret Cox, Hayley Moir and Dani Lu—hosts a fully live, immersive dark cabaret that has quickly become a must-see in the neighborhood. The trio delivers reimagined Broadway hits, pop favorites and queer anthems with sharp, punk-leaning arrangements.

Each show follows a three-act structure that shifts from club-culture and fashion-driven numbers to cabaret and Broadway selections, ending with a darker, high-intensity finale. The setlist evolves weekly with recent favorites “River Deep - Mount High,” “Judas,” “Ballroom Blitz,” and “Pink Pony Club.”

Tickets: Free, no RSVPs

Norm Lewis : Christmas Lives Here at 54 Below

December 22 to December 24 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

It’s official! Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is returning to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, here in Broadway’s Living Room. It can easily be stated that the Tony® and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. On board, once again, are his director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Michael Olatuja on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. There’s plenty of new material and annual favorites and, as usual, Norm always has some surprises and tricks up his sleeve. You won’t want to miss it and you’re going to want to secure your reservations early, as this engagement is always a sellout.

Tickets: Tickets start at $106.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The December 24th performance is already sold out but there are still a few tickets left for December 22 and 23.

Christmas with Champian Fulton at Birdland

December 23-27 @ 5:30 & 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Born in Norman Oklahoma in 1985, Champian is recognized as the “most gifted pure Jazz singer of her generation” (Mark Stryker, the Detroit Free Press). A Jazz pianist and vocalist for more than 20 years, she has released 18 albums as a leader and has performed in more than 25 countries, both in concert and on TV. She has been recognized with numerous awards, including Album of the Year in the NYC Jazz Record (2018, 2020, 2023) and Pianist and Vocalist of the Year (2019) by Hot House Magazine. She regularly appears in both the Jazz Journalist Awards and Downbeats Rising Star Critics Poll.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

at 54 Below Robert Bannon : ‘TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS

December 2 6 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

‘Twas the night after Christmas and all through the club, we are celebrating! Robert Bannon is back and set to captivate audiences with his brand new holiday show ‘Twas The Night AFTER Christmas. His Christmas shows have been called “a delight from start to finish” by BroadwayWorld and this year will be no different. The show is directed by Robbie Rozelle and music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

The evening will feature live music and special guests filled with holiday cheer. Robert will also be celebrating the holidays and his single from last Christmas, “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day.” It’s a must-see event that will bring joy and holiday spirit to everyone this season. Bring your family, your friends, put on some holiday matching pajamas, and come celebrate the season with all your favorite holiday classics.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sidney Myer Rides Again! at Pangea

December 23, 27, 29 and 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tickets: Tickets online are $25. Tickets at the door, if available, are $30 (Cash Only). All shows have a $20 food and/or beverage minimum per person (unless otherwise indicated on your ticket.) For the NYE performance, there is a $75 minimum per person (food or beverage). Tickets online are $50. Tickets at the door, if available, are $60. (The December 23 and 29 performances are sold out.)

Sandra Bernhard : Caught Off Guard at Joe's Pub

December 26-31

Tickets available here.

"It’s been a year of playing it cool and I don’t mean in the jazz sense of the word – that would be more than we could dream of. These are crazy, how-low-can-we-go-times and Sandy doesn’t like that vibe! But she’s rising to the occasion, even when she’s Caught Off Guard, which is on a daily basis. If you like staying high, getting carried away on perfumed breezes… Or if your setting is continental, a little sentimental, then Sandy is your girl. She’s there to guide you through these treacherous times with a groove, beat and style you’ve become accustomed to. Just when you think you can’t take it anymore, pick up the touch tone and reserve a seat for the one and only Sandy B. Maybe it won’t change the planet but it sure will elevate the conversation."

Tickets: Tickets are at $100 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). NYE performances are $210 (early show) and $235 (late show). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Matthew Morrison : Rhythms & Revelations at 54 Below

December 27 to January 8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Here’s a description of Matthew’s brand new show Rhythms & Revelations in his own words:

Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for Tuesday, January 6 at 7pm for $15 with no minimum - max. 2 per person 54 encourages you to pay regular prices if you are someone who can pay more but please make the decision that reflects your capacity.