B Street Theatre Unveils 2026 Mainstage And Family Series Seasons

B Street Theatre has announced its 2026 Mainstage and Family Series seasons as the company enters its 40th anniversary year. The announcement follows B Street Theatre being named the 2025 Outstanding Theatre by The National Theatre Conference.

“Our 40th anniversary gave us the opportunity to reflect on what defines B Street Theatre,” said Lyndsay Burch, Executive Artistic Director and CEO. “Our 2026 Mainstage season does just that: entertaining, surprising, and wonderfully human.”

2026 MAINSTAGE SEASON

The Mainstage season will open January 21 through February 15 with MISERY, William Goldman’s stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. The season continues with AN IRISH GOODBYE, a world premiere one-person play by Jack Gallagher, running March 11 through April 5.

Additional productions include Lloyd Suh’s FRANKLINLAND, running April 29 through May 24, followed by WORKING FOR CRUMBS, a world premiere by Kate Danley and the winner of the 2025 New Comedies Festival, scheduled for June 17 through July 12. The season also includes AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, adapted by Mark Brown from Jules Verne’s novel, running August 12 through September 6; PRIMARY TRUST, the Pulitzer Prize–winning play by Eboni Booth, running October 7 through November 1; and the holiday comedy WHEN MARTHA MET KRIS, a world premiere co-written by Lyndsay Burch, Jerry Montoya, and Sean Patrick Nill, scheduled for December 2 through December 27.

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT: DREAM DREAM DREAM

B Street Theatre will also host workshops for the world-premiere musical DREAM DREAM DREAM, written by Carolyn Smith Bryant, Desmond Child, and Sharon Vaughan. The musical centers on the lives and songwriting partnership of Felice and Boudleaux Bryant. Workshop sessions will take place January 10 through January 15, 2026, with a second session planned for summer 2026, leading to a full world premiere in early 2027.

“DREAM DREAM DREAM is not just a musical—it’s a window into the lives and love story of Felice and Boudleaux Bryant,” Burch said. “We are honored to partner with Carolyn Smith Bryant, Desmond Child, and Sharon Vaughan to bring this story to life.”

The musical incorporates songs including “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Love Hurts,” and “Rocky Top.”

2026 FAMILY SERIES

The 2026 Family Series will include the return of HARRIET TUBMAN AND THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, running February 4 through March 8. The season continues with ONCE UPON A TIME…, a world premiere created by student playwrights across the region, scheduled for April 8 through May 10.

The Family Series also features the world premiere musical GRACE AND THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT, running September 23 through October 25, and ’TIS THE SEASON: BEST OF!, a collection of holiday sketches from previous productions, scheduled for November 4 through December 20.

“Seeing young audiences light up with wonder as they experience theatre for the first time is one of the greatest joys of what we do,” Burch said. “These shows are for children, but they’re also for families, schools, and communities.”

