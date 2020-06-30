Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNITED WE FALL on ABC - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
"The Biter" - At Chuy's insistence, Bill and Jo finally enroll Lulu in preschool only to discover she is a biter. While they navigate incident reports and overprotective parents, Sandy explores their family history with an ancestry DNA kit on an all-new episode of "United We Fall," WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.
Guest stars include Gloria Calderon Kellett as Ms. Molina and Sarah Levy as Kendra.
"The Biter" is written by Mike Royce and Gloria Calderon Kellett, and directed by Mark Cendrowski.
Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History"), Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are executive producers. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
